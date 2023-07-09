One dead in Sunday morning shooting

By The Staff of The News

Clovis recorded its second homicide in a week on Sunday morning.

Deputy Police Chief Trevor Thron said the victim is a 31-year-old Hispanic man who was shot in the 900 block of West Ninth Street. His name has not been released pending notification of family.

Police are searching for two dark-skinned men in ski masks who left the scene possibly in a gray car.

Officials were notified of the shooting around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Thron said.

Last Sunday morning, in an unrelated incident, police said Ruben Mireles, 41, was shot to death in the 2100 block of West Grand Avenue. Jessie Ruiz, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in that case.

We will have more information on this morning’s shooting as it becomes available.